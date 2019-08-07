JetBlue Airways has selected an inflight connectivity (IFC) system from Viasat for its new fleet of 70 Airbus A220-300s, Viasat announced Aug. 7.

JetBlue’s A220-300s will be fitted with Viasat’s latest Ka-band IFC system, which is compatible with the company’s current and future class of satellites.

The narrowbody airliners will be assembled at the Airbus manufacturing facility in Mobile, Alabama, with deliveries expected to begin next year.

Airbus on Aug. 5 said it has started assembly of the first US-made A220-300 at Mobile, Alabama, which is scheduled for delivery to Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines in the third quarter of 2020. The manufacturer expects to produce 40-50 A220s there each year.

JetBlue and Viasat first formed a partnership to launch Viasat’s “Fly-Fi” inflight Wi-Fi service in December 2013. The latest agreement includes an option to equip 50 additional A220s, which JetBlue will phase in to replace its existing fleet of Embraer E190s.

Viasat, based in Carlsbad, California, said the IFC system coverage aligns with JetBlue’s current and future flight routes, including intercontinental expansion. The system is compatible with the company’s ViaSat-1, WildBlue-1, Anik F2 and jointly owned KA-SAT first generation satellites, the ViaSat-2 second generation satellite and the future ViaSat-3 class of three high-throughput satellites, which will offer nearly eight times more capacity than Viasat’s current fleet.

“Our new agreement with Viasat is a strong endorsement to their ongoing commitment to technology advancement, which we believe will help us continue to deliver great experiences to our customers—no matter where they fly with us,” JetBlue director of product development Mariya Stoyanova said.

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com