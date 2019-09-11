Ethiopian Airlines has begun installing the latest broadband Ka-band satellite technology on board its 12 Airbus A350 XWBs with plans to expand the inflight Wi-Fi internet service to other long-haul aircraft including the Boeing 787 or 777.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said, “The launch of onboard Wi-Fi internet is part of our relentless efforts to further add to passengers’ comfort keeping pace with the technology of the day, taking advantage of emerging technologies and infrastructure.”

Passengers will be able to access the inflight connectivity service by purchasing vouchers at Ethiopian sales outlets that include the Addis Ababa International Airport customer service desk, boarding gates and onboard flights. Other options include online sales through credit/debit cards and ShebaMiles memberships. The inflight Wi-Fi can be accessed using smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at