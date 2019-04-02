Panasonic is launching an augmented moving map with more interaction possibilities for inflight passenger entertainment (IFE).

The Arc Inflight Map Platform, available for delivery from the first quarter of 2020, was designed to include services and for airlines to monetize some of them.

The passenger may book a hotel at destination. He or she may log into the IFE and connectivity system to benefit from preferences—such as distance unit—saved in a personal account. In return, the carrier will be able to gather map usage data. Panasonic’s analytics services can be used to update each airline’s map database set and to verify advertising impressions.

The passenger may read information on overflown countries. Three-dimensional maps may show geographical or economical information, such as the most illuminated cities in the world. Thanks to a partnership with global flight tracking specialist FlightAware, other flights may appear, such as a connecting flight or a fleet view. Proactive information about flight delays will be given to the passenger.

Integrated with the IFE and connectivity system, Arc will be available across all inflight displays including seatback, overhead and handset, as well as within mobile apps and web portals.

Airlines and third parties to develop applications will be encouraged to add their own content and data layers to the Arc map displays.

Another feature Panasonic is adding to its IFE offering is a jetlag advisor. The software program helps the passenger minimize jetlag. It analyzes the time difference, distances and flight duration and makes recommendations about sleep, meals and light exposure. It takes the passenger’s profile into consideration, such as his or her age and normal wake-up time.

The passenger may receive advice two days before the flight. During the flight, he may be advised to sleep or listen to relaxing music. He also may be advised to rent an extra pillow.

Thierry Dubois, thierrydubois@aviationweek.com