Airline digital services provider Immfly is starting to expand, both beyond its European base and in the services it provides.

The Spain-based company provides a series of digital services to aircraft, allowing carriers to manage digitally services that were previously handled through analogue or manual means.

For example, a survey measuring passengers’ opinions of a flight can be streamed direct to travelers’ portable devices, or to their seatback screens, rather than having to be distributed as paper forms by cabin crew. It can also be used by crew members for inventory management purposes.

Immfly also provides what it describes as a premium IFE platform. This is not a satellite-based system, but an onboard portal pre-loaded with content that can either be integrated into the aircraft’s systems, or operate as a plug-in box, from which can be streamed films, news bulletins or shopping offers.

The system offers passengers who land before reaching the end of a feature film to continue watching it at home. “The system will recognize the customer and send him a message with a unique link to enable them to continue streaming the service,” Immfly marketing director Sotiris Damianos said at the AIX event in Hamburg April 2.

“We’ve been offering this in Europe for quite a long time, but are now expanding beyond Europe,” Damianos said. “We’ve just started commercializing our services in North America.”

This takes the form of selling the system to the latest incarnation of Eastern Airlines, which is in the process of being reborn as a long-haul ACMI carrier.

The Spanish company has also created a new advertising division, Adsfly, which the company describes as “the first inflight advertising agency to specialize in digital IFE media and integrated onboard campaigns.”

