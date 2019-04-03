Honeywell is seeking to translate its experience of high-speed inflight Wi-Fi in the business aviation market into the airline sector, as carriers seek more uses for the greater connectivity now available from the new generation of satellites.

Honeywell launched its JetWave high-speed satellite communications hardware around two years ago and it has become the most successful launch of such a system in the market, according to Honeywell VP & GM-software and services John Peterson.

The company has sold 2,000 systems and has become the second-largest provider of such systems in the business aviation market. “We’re now prepared to go into the air transport market,” Peterson said on the sidelines of AIX at Hamburg April 3.

Honeywell often launches a product in the executive aviation market, gets it to the point where it can scale it up, then moves it into the air transport area, he said.

Airlines have approached Honeywell to ask what further uses they can make of the high-speed “data pipe” now available from satellites. They are keen to find new ways to help offset the cost of an aircraft’s satellite installation and its operation.

Honeywell has been working for three years in fuel efficiency and predictive maintenance, Peterson said, but the company realized that airlines—rather than have a series of individual predictive maintenance packages for items such as APUs or wheels and brakes—did not like to buy such packages piecemeal, as they were expensive and not scalable. Additionally, airlines do not want to have to go to multiple data packages to extract data.

Honeywell sees its role as extracting useful maintenance information from the growing sea of data available to airlines and as that role being akin to specialists who transform a block of metal into a useful object, such as a bracket: “You have engineers and craftsmen to shape it and form it. That’s what Honeywell is—those engineers and craftsmen.”

Data is also vital for airlines to learn about individual passengers’ needs and preferences and thus be able to personalize their flights, Peterson said.

