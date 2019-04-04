Inflight internet specialist Gogo and electronically steerable antennas (ESA) developer Phasor have achieved their initial core-technology performance objectives in developing a next-generation satellite antenna and will now progress to the next stage of their joint project.

“One of the key things about IFC in the past couple of decades has been antenna technology,” Gogo president-commercial aviation John Wade said on the sidelines of the AIX event in Hamburg April 3. “Not only the ability to see the satellite and lock on, but reliability and its profile on the aircraft.”

Early antennas were gimballed and, before reaching the eventual goal of a fully phased array aerial, the two companies are developing a hybrid that Ward describes as a “mechanically enhanced phased array.”

This “halfway house” is a flat plate that spins on a bearing and is “significantly mechanically simpler” than earlier-generation models.

“We’re saying that this is still something of an ‘R&D’ [research and development] project, but we’ve achieved the ‘R’ part.” However, it is at least a couple of years away from the point at which the technology will be sufficiently mature to put on an aircraft.

During the next phase of the project, the technology will be packaged as an airborne terminal to address the commercial aviation market. The array will be more efficient than current antennas, which will mean that operators will have to buy less satellite capacity to achieve the same quality of reception.

Phasor’s very low-profile ESA will enhance the reliable and robust delivery of high-bandwidth airborne connectivity services. The antenna is solid-state, with no moving parts, eliminates several components associated with traditional connectivity solutions, and allows dual satellite signals to be tracked electronically. The ESA can be flat or conformal in form and is designed to be well-suited for traditional geostationary satellite networks, high throughput satellites, as well as non-geostationary satellite networks.

The next evolution beyond this antenna will be “an affordable phased array,” Wade said.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com