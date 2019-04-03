Market-research firm NSR is predicting that aviation will be the largest customer for flat-panel antenna (FPA) technologies, which minimize drag, creating a more compelling business case for inflight connectivity.

Speaking at the 2019 Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, NSR research director Claude Rousseau said existing antennae typically carry a drag penalty of around 3%. However, he said new flat-panel devices are being developed, which could eliminate most of this drag.

FPAs are expected to become more widely available within 3-5 years and aviation is seen as a leading application for this technology, because of the necessity to reduce drag, coupled with growing passenger demand for connectivity.

NSR estimates that FPAs will become an $11 billion market between now and 2028, with the aviation sector accounting for 28,000 units and 79% of total FPA revenue over the period.

Aviation will drive FPA revenues, but fixed-location business and consumer applications are expected to demand 18 times more units by 2028, despite only having a 6% revenue share.

Rousseau said this huge difference in spending is driven by the regulatory and operational complexity of the aviation market, which pushes up the price per unit for airline customers.

NSR estimates that 23 companies are currently working to develop FPAs. Three of these companies are still in the early stages, working on research, development and funding. A further six companies—including Collins Aerospace—will be market-ready soon. The remainder, which include Boeing, Panasonic and Viasat, already have mature technologies.

Rousseau said only one of the of the 23 companies has a product that is commercially available today, but he described 2020-21 as a possible “inflection point.” This timing is linked with the fact that several of the would-be suppliers are aiming to deliver to market once non-geostationary Earth orbit high-throughput satellite (non-GEO-HTS) constellations and capacity are launched.

NSR principle analyst Brad Grady voiced caution about delaying investments until the technology is available, because this anticipated schedule could easily be delayed. “What people are looking at, in terms of timeframe, is probably 3-5 years. If you’re making a decision now, don’t wait for this.”

