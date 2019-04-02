Australian cabin-technology supplier Burrana, which was rebranded from digEcor after acquiring Collins Aerospace’s commercial IFE business, is pushing ahead with the integration and is on the lookout for further acquisitions.

“This is obviously our first major show as Burrana,” CEO David Withers said at the 2019 Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg. “We have been trading for three months under the Burrana brand. The almost unanimous response from our customers is they love it.”

Brisbane-based Burrana completed the Collins IFE acquisition in January 2019, acquiring a business that was three to four times its size. Burrana now ranks as the third largest IFE provider—behind Panasonic and Thales—with an installed base of more than 1,400 aircraft and 300 customers.

“DigEcor was well known for our ability to innovate, rapidly bringing new products to market. With the new products, capabilities, but most importantly, people that have joined us from Collins, Burrana will build on digEcor’s legacy adding Collins production capacity, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) relationships and engineering capabilities,” Withers said.

Burrana is well underway with the Collins IFE integration. “There is an awful lot going on,” he said.

The only significant product overlap was in embedded seat-back screens, where the strongest features of both systems are being integrated into a new product. “The roadmap includes the evolution of PAVES and Glide IFE systems architecture to deliver even more innovative solutions,” Burrana said.

After combining the two products, Burrana is rolling out super-thin, power-efficient, lightweight seatback screens, which are already available to order, for delivery in mid-2020. “The next-generation solution will take these benefits to the next level,” Burrana VP-engineering Stuart Ketchion said.

This forms part of Burrana’s “Best of Breed” program, aimed at bringing together the strongest elements of the two businesses.

In 2020, Withers said Burrana’s focus will be on refreshing its single-aisle products, before shifting attention to widebodies in 2021.

Burrana is also transitioning some Rockwell Collins support centers into its business. Burrana already has a support presence in Australia, France, Mexico, Shanghai and the US.

“Rockwell never missed a delivery. They were very robust, and we’ve taken that on,” Withers said. “Really, any element you can think of that you put around the passenger, that’s what we do. It’s all designed in-house.”

When asked whether Burrana had any outstanding gaps in its portfolio, Withers said: “I think have a complete portfolio, but that doesn’t mean we’re not looking at the market for further acquisitions. We took on a business three to four times our size. We are clearly willing to take on significant acquisitions. We have cash and the people we need to manage that risk. We have a watching brief going on.”

With the transition, Burrana has appointed five new executives to its leadership team. These appointments include:

US-based Burrana VP OEMs and programs Joanne Weeks (former Collins business development lead for IFEC products with the OEMs).

Burrana VP airline services Thierry Despres (formerly with Zodiac Aerospace and Safran).

Mexico-based Burrana VP-manufacturing, supply chain and quality Salvador Montes (formerly with GE Aircraft Engines, Bombardier Aerospace, Honeywell Aerospace, UTC Aerostructures and Icon Aircraft).

Burrana president APAC Lawrence Lee (formerly with Thales, Singapore Airlines and the Singapore CAA).

Burrana chief of staff Peter Stevens (formerly with Raytheon Australia, ForestrySA and the Australian Army).

