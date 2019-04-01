Airlines will increasingly seek to personalize the passenger experience through activities such as livestreaming events to passengers’ onboard devices, according to speakers at the Passenger Experience Conference in Hamburg April 1.

“We have all this great [satellite] capacity and nobody is watching, so what’s the point?” Carlsbad, California-based communications company Viasat VP and GM-commercial aviation Donald Buchman said during the conference, which is part of Aircraft Interior Expo (AIX).

With satellites now capable of generating vast bandwidth, the provider is looking to match American Airlines’ passenger base with ground-based providers to provide customers with more entertaining flights, Buchman said. Today, that bandwidth could handle 80-120 passengers streaming content on an aircraft with no problem, he added.

“People are coming on board with their own devices to stream Netflix etc., American Airlines innovation project manager Vy Duong said in a keynote panel session, “Rethink Everything.” “How do you give them something different?”

One way is through streaming live events; a recent Willie Nelson concert, live from Austin, Texas, was a proof of concept for the feature, she said. “The feedback we got on social media was incredible.”

The carrier’s MD of customer experience and onboard products, Erwan Perhirin, added that as part of its evaluation of live streaming, during last year’s soccer World Cup tournament in Russia, the airline had streamed matches on its transatlantic services, which saw as many as 50%-60% of passengers on individual flights watching the games.

A major promotional effort is ongoing to bring the feature to passengers’ attention via social media, promotional literature at the point of departure and through cabin crews. The airline recently completed installation of Viasat systems on its fleet over the past few weeks, he said.

Although there have been promises for years now that the quality of broadband from an airline seat would be as good as that in a passenger’s living room, the capacity of new satellites is now making that a reality.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com