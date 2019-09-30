AirAsia has rolled out the first eight aircraft with a new onboard Wi-Fi system, which it intends to deploy across the rest of its narrowbody and widebody fleets.

The system uses Inmarsat’s high-speed Ka-band platform GX Aviation. It represents an upgrade from the current AirAsia Wi-Fi service, and will allow video and music streaming, AirAsia said.

The first aircraft to be equipped are six Airbus A320s operated by AirAsia’s Malaysia operation, and two flown by Thai AirAsia. The rest of the AirAsia A320s and the A330s operated by AirAsia X will also be equipped.

AirAsia is offering passengers free trials of the new system in September. The carrier usually has five tiers of charges for onboard Wi-Fi, ranging from MYR9 ($2.15) for 10 MB, up to MYR58 for 200 MB.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com