Global alliance SkyTeam has refocused its priorities from network expansion to customer experience enabled by technology. As a result, the alliance said it will make its Digital Spine an open platform that allows partners of current members and relevant third parties to connect.

SkyTeam MD & CEO Kristin Colvile told ATW on the sidelines of this week’s IATA AGM in Seoul, South Korea, that: “Even though we have white spots in our network like in India, in areas of South America, Canada or Australia—the alliance is not actively looking for new airline members at this time. We are focused on building out technology and digitalization solutions for our passengers.”

Colvile said SkyTeam may look for new partners in the future, but this has become secondary. “Or it could be that airlines connect in different ways through the open IT platform.”

All three global airline alliances—SkyTeam, Star Alliance and oneworld—have become more active behind the scenes.

First, it was all about building up a route network, connecting airlines together. The next stage included marketing products, services, lounges and loyalty experiences.

“I believe as we enter the next decade, for us it is about digital network, creating behind-the-scenes connectivity. And it is just the beginning. We are fortunate we have been investing in technology for more than five years,” she said.

Colvile declined to reveal how much the alliance has invested so far, but said, “We invested heavily. You have to move with the speed of the industry and the industry is moving fast.”

In particular, she said a lot is happening in the distribution space. Other areas include connecting partner airlines with SkyTeam member affiliates to ensure customers have a seamless experience when traveling with member airlines.

Colvile sees SkyTeam out in front in terms of digitalization compared to the other alliances.

“Customers are becoming more demanding of that digital experience saying make it happen for me.”

Asked if joint ventures (JVs) between alliance members will change the landscape further, Colvile said JVs are very much commercial-orientated. “If anything, the alliances help; JVs by nature tend to be bilateral. So, what we are doing is connecting JVs with other partners. Or JVs and JVs connecting together. We sit above those JVs, connecting together and creating the customer experience site for those changes. SkyTeam is the most synergistic one of all the alliances,” she said.

In January, Kenya Airways questioned its future as a SkyTeam alliance member, saying JVs might prove more valuable to the airline. In response, Colvile said, “Kenya Airways has no plans to leave SkyTeam.”

SkyTeam opened its last branded lounge at Vancouver International Airport in November 2017 and has plans to open lounges in Istanbul in August and Santiago de Chile in November.

SkyTeam’s 19 member airlines connect to 1,150 destinations.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at