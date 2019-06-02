Qantas remains on track to place an order by the end of 2019 for an aircraft to launch direct flights from Australia’s east coast to London.

The carrier has completed the initial evaluation of the aircraft proposals for its Project Sunrise program, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said during a briefing on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Seoul June 3.

The evaluation indicates that while neither Airbus nor Boeing has an aircraft that can fly these ultra-long routes with full loads, they will carry enough passengers “to make [them] commercially viable,” Joyce said. “We think [the proposals] have got to the threshold where it’s doable.”

Qantas is asking the manufacturers to submit their “best and final offers” by August, Joyce said. These offers will give the airline the information it needs to make an order decision, such as price and guarantees on areas such as fuel burn, maintenance cost, performance and reliability.

Airbus is believed to be basing its offer on the A350 family, and Boeing on its 777X. The airline has had “very good discussions” in recent days, Joyce said.

The airline would like to start taking deliveries in 2022-2023, but Joyce stressed that Project Sunrise is not a foregone conclusion, and the airline would still “kill it” if a business case cannot be made.

Among hurdles remaining are the negotiation of pilot contract modifications, althoug discussions on that have been “very constructive,” Joyce said.

Joyce confirmed that under the manufacturer proposals, payload restrictions would mean “a number of empty seats” on flights from Sydney or Melbourne to London. However, he expects payload restrictions will narrow as the manufacturers refine their plans.

The restrictions mean there will be no extra freight carried on the London flights. However, Qantas is no longer pursuing an earlier concept of putting bunks and multi-use rooms in the aircraft hold. Instead, the airline is considering a special zone in the economy cabin that would allow passengers to stretch and exercise.

While London appears to be the initial focus, Joyce said other destinations could also be considered for the Project Sunrise aircraft. These include Paris and German cities in Europe, New York and Chicago in the US, Brazilian cities Sao Paulo or Rio, or even African destinations.

Qantas launched a direct route from Perth in Western Australia to London using Boeing 787-9s. It is considering adding another from Perth to Paris, but this will depend on settling a dispute with Perth Airport regarding charges. Qantas intends to continue to operate the Perth-Europe flights after Project Sunrise flights are launched from Australia’s east coast.

