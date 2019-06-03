IATA has downgraded its industry profit outlook for 2019, as revenue gains are not expected to keep pace with costs, putting more pressure on margins. The industry association projects a collective profit of $28 billion for airlines this year, down from the previous estimate of $35.5 billion and lower than last year’s $30 billion profit. The change reflects an airline business environment has “deteriorated” since the last update in December, IATA said. Revenue is forecast ...