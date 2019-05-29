As rising tariffs in the US-China trade war affect global trade, IATA said it would cut its outlook for 2019 global cargo demand growth after April figures showed the negative cargo demand trend seen since January continuing.

“In December we were expecting a 4% increase in freight this year, which was in line with the International Monetary Fund and World Trade Organization expectations for world trade growth,” IATA chief economist Brian Pearce told reporters May 29 ahead of the organization’s AGM in Seoul June 1-3. “I think it’s clear that there will be some downward revision in that, which will be released at the weekend at the AGM.”

On Dec. 13, 2018, IATA released a forecast for a 3.7% increase in demand measured in freight tonne kilometers (FTKs) in 2019, saying cargo revenue was set to rise more than 5% to $116 billion.

“There is a very difficult trade backdrop and the cargo industry is suffering, as we’ve seen in the figures just released,” Pearce said, noting that passenger demand was growing as trade tensions have a less direct impact on passenger travel.

In global freight market figures released May 29, IATA said FTKs fell 4.7% in April compared to the same period the year before.

Freight capacity, measured in available freight tonne kilometers (AFTKs), grew 2.6% year-over-year in April, meaning capacity growth has outpaced demand growth for the last 12 months.

Asia-Pacific airlines saw the sharpest decline as demand for air freight in the region contracted by 7.4% in April.

“Asia is very exposed to international trade,” Pearce said. “The manufacturing center of the world is in Asia, so anything that disrupts trade as we’re seeing today is going to disproportionately hurt many of the Asian economies.”

European airlines saw a 6.2% decrease in freight demand in April, hit by weakness in German export orders, along with subdued economic growth and the ongoing lack of clarity around Brexit, the UK’s plan to leave the European Union, IATA said.

Middle Eastern airlines’ freight volumes decreased 6.2%

Some regions saw freight demand growth in April, however. Demand rose 0.1% in North America, 5% in Latin America and 4.4% in Africa.

Pearce cautioned that cargo figures early in the year are always volatile, but said, “I wouldn’t understate the difficulties for the cargo business and for world trade. We’ve clearly seen, since the end of last year, quite a deterioration in cross-border trade following the earlier round of tariff increases.”

With the latest tariff increases yet to make their full effects felt, global trade will be further damaged, he added.

“Air cargo volumes have been volatile in 2019, due to the timing of Chinese New Year and Easter, but the trend is clearly downwards, with volumes around 3% below the August 2018 peak,” IATA said, adding that along with the US-China dispute, Brexit-related trade uncertainty in Europe also contributed to a decline in new export orders.

Facing a “challenging” year for the cargo business, “governments should respond by easing trade barriers in order to drive economic activity,” IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said.

“The slide in trade clearly has an impact on cargo. It’s a direct impact—immediate and tangible,” he added.

