One of the biggest takeaways from the global grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX is a need to review the certification process of aircraft, IATA believes.

“This industry has been learning from a difficult situation,” IATA SVP safety and flight operations Gilberto Lopez Meyer said during a briefing at the IATA AGM in Seoul June 3.

“The short-term plan is to put the aircraft into service safely, but in the medium- to long-term, there will be a full review of the certification system and we think that IATA and ICAO should take the lead with the regulators.

IATA is concerned that the split in the decision-making process by aviation regulators around the world about the MAX grounding and recertification risks losing the regulatory harmonization that has been an industry blueprint.

“Over the last decade, this industry has been based on mutual recognition. One can fly to other countries based on one certification. However, this unusual and unprecedented incident could jeopardize this. We think that this will be a temporary situation because this industry cannot work if we do not have the system that was built on over 70 years of working together,” Lopez Meyer said.

IATA is holding a meeting at the end of June to bring together aircraft operators and regulators on the issue. It will follow an operators’ meeting held on May 23 to exchange information about the MAX recertification process status and plans for its re-entry into service.

The MAX was grounded worldwide in March after two crashes within six months in which all onboard were killed.

IATA emphasizes that the air transport industry remains extremely safe. In 2018, there were 62 airliner incidents, or 1.35 incident per 1 million flights. That was a higher rate than 2017’s 1.11 per 1 million flights, but still lower than the 1.79 per 1 million flights rate average over the five years preceding 2017.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com