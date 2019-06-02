Despite the ongoing US ban on Huawei and its products, the Chinese telecommunication provider said its aviation portfolio operations are not affected and clients have expressed confidence in the company to deliver its services.

“The effects of the ban on the aviation portfolio is limited and our company has made significant planning in anticipation of such events,” Huawei global transportation business unit president Eman Liu said June 2 on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Seoul.

Huawei has been caught in the center of the US-China trade dispute, with the Trump administration placing the company on list that bans its products from being sold in the US.

Liu told ATW that Huawei was already developing its own chips and has invested heavily in R&D.

Huawei provides numerous information and communication technology (ICT) solutions to over 50 airports and 15 airlines around the world. These include video surveillance and airport cloud systems as well as network and wifi solutions. Clients include Dubai Airports, Changi Airport Group, and China Eastern Airlines.

“We strictly follow local law and regulations,” Liu said. “We are willing to let the relevant authorities test our systems if there are any concerns.”

Huawei has been an IATA strategic partner since 2017 and Liu said the company is at the AGM in Seoul to further understand aviation trends and customers’ requirements.

Huawei and IATA have partnered with Shenzhen Airport, which is acting as testbed on a future airport development program.

