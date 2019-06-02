South Korean LCCs Eastar Jet and Jeju Air announced they will begin non-stop flights from Busan to Singapore.

The two airlines, together with Singapore’s SilkAir, Changi Airport Group (CAG), Korea Airport Corporation (KAC) and Busan Metropolitan City signed a MOU May 31 to promote the growth of trade, business and tourism between the two cities.

Singapore’s SilkAir has been operating 4X-weekly flights since May 1.

Eastar Jet VP Moon Jong Bae said it initially wanted to begin commercial service in June using the Boeing 737 MAX 8, but that plan was derailed by the MAX grounding. He hopes the airline can resume its plan by December once the suspension is lifted. Alternatively, Moon said 737-800s or 737-900ERs might be used.

“However, we cannot use the aircraft to its fullest capability; because of range, we can only fly the 737s at 80% load factors in summer and 70% in winter,” he said.

Busan-Singapore is the longest route in Busan’s network and Eastar will introduce new fare plans, such as free extra baggage, and the option to purchase an adjacent empty seat.

Moon added that the carrier hopes to increase ancillary revenue, which currently accounts for only 7% revenue—a small percentage for an LCC.

Jeju Air route management team director Lee Dae Woo said it is refitting three 737-800s into a two-class configuration to attract premium passengers. It will install 12 business class seats, along with 162 economy seats, for what will be a 4X-weekly service that starts July 4.

Lee said the move will help test the medium-haul market. He also hopes to attract transit Singaporean passengers to Japan via Busan; Jeju Air serves eight destinations from Busan and the carrier is in talks with travel agents in Singapore to launch travel packages.

CAG director of air hub development Lim Ching Kiat said Busan is the top unserved market.

KAC general manager Huh Juhee added that some 69,950 transit passengers fly into Busan via Incheon, and 52,700 more via another airport. He expects to see annual passenger growth of almost 20%.

Busan Gimhae airport is upgrading its infrastructure and services to be able to handle 28 million international passengers.

Lim added Korea’s Jeju Island would be another destination of interest, as would non-stop LCC flights to Japan. Currently, only LCC Scoot flies to Tokyo and Osaka from Singapore, via Taipei and Bangkok respectively.

