Renaming the Boeing 737 MAX could help restore the public’s trust in the aircraft when the global fleet is flying again, Kenya Airways CEO Sebastian Mikosz said.

Communication will become as important as the technical issues affecting the MAXs, which were grounded after two fatal accidents in five months, Mikosz said on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Seoul

“How can we regain public trust?” he said. “It is not just about the airworthiness of the MAX; it is about the passengers who board the aircraft. That’s going to be a serious challenge.”

Rebranding the MAX could be helpful because the aircraft will come under close scrutiny, even for relatively minor issues, once they return to service, Mikosz said.

“Renaming the aircraft is an option I would strongly consider,” he said. “I went through a crisis with Boeing, the 787 grounding, when I was CEO at LOT Polish Airlines. The problem is post-grounding, when an aircraft has a technical issue or something else … they will be undergoing permanent scrutiny on social media.”

Mikosz said he remains confident in Boeing.

“They have been through many crises in the past and always overcame them. Boeing is an essential part of the industry,” he said.

Kenya Airways was preparing to lease at least six MAXs before the grounding.

“We where planing them for the fleet but we didn’t sign for any aircraft,” Mikosz said. “Now we have to see when realistically the MAXs can be back for operations.”

If the MAX grounding continues and deliveries do not resume soon, airlines will have to seek long-term solutions, he said.

“There are 360 aircraft grounded, and about 40 aircrafts per month will be produced. The gap for the industry will very soon be around 600 aircraft, and this figure might quickly increase if the aircraft is not back in operation. That will have an impact on everyone,” he said.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at