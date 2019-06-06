Asia-Pacific carriers are still grappling with many of the issues that eroded their profitability last year, the head of the region’s major airline industry group said.

Earnings commentary from airlines so far in 2019 is in many cases “echoing the points made last year … margins are still under pressure, costs are increasing,” Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director Andrew Herdman said. Cargo operations generally “had a very weak first quarter, and that seems to be continuing” in the second quarter, Herdman told ATW on the sidelines of the IATA annual meeting this week.

According to data compiled by AAPA, aggregate profits for Asia-Pacific carriers essentially halved in 2018, to $4.7 billion. “That was sobering,” Herdman said. “It showed how tough it was last year.” Profitability was squeezed in 2018, and a major factor was that fuel prices and other costs went up and airlines were not able to pass the increase on to customers.

Cargo is more of a concern than passenger operations. “There does not seem to be any evidence that cargo is improving at all,” Herdman said. “If anything, it is deteriorating.” He noted that trade disputes, most notably between the US and China, are “having a real impact” on the air freight sector.

Many Asian economies, such as Korea, Malaysia and Thailand, have a significant stake in US-China trade, Herdman said. They supply components for many products and are also major logistics hubs for these trade flows. This means they have “a ringside seat” and are involved in the US-China dispute whether they like it or not.

On the passenger side, growth is moderating, and load factors are starting to edge downward, Herdman said. This is “a warning sign,” and such trends can prompt carriers to price more aggressively to maintain load factors. This in turn would make it more difficult to match cost increases with higher yields.

Herdman stressed that slower growth does not mean a decline, and “people are still traveling in record numbers.” However, a slowdown could be particularly concerning for airlines that are already in fragile condition. He noted it is already “tough enough turning around a carrier’s performance in an upward [cycle].”

Some Southeast Asian legacy carriers are in recovery mode as they attempt to return to profitability. When the industry is an up cycle, such airlines can continue to struggle on with the expectation that conditions will improve, Herdman said.

But if there is a perception in the financial sector that “industry profits have peaked and airlines are headed to tougher times, then optimism about turnarounds diminishes,” he said. “That’s when people lose faith, and you need them to keep the faith,” particularly bankers, shareholders, suppliers, leasing companies and manufacturers.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com