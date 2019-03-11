The Trump administration is requesting $17.1 billion to fund the FAA in FY2020, down from the roughly $17.5 billion appropriated for the agency in 2019, according to the White House’s budget request released March 11.

The draft budget request includes $10.3 billion to fund FAA’s regular operations, slightly down from $10.4 billion in 2019. Within the operations budget, $7.8 billion will head to the air traffic organization; $1.3 billion for aviation safety; $785 million for finance and management; $63 million for unmanned aerial systems (UAS); and $26 million for commercial space, among other activities.

The administration is also calling for $3.3 billion for upgrading facilities and equipment, of which $1.2 billion supports NextGen capital investments. That includes funding to develop an air traffic management (ATM) system ($130.8 million); modernizing the air-to-ground Data Communication (Data Comm) program ($136 million) and helping the FAA automate commercial space launch and re-entry operations ($33 million).

Also proposed in the $3.3 billion for facilities and equipment is $1.8 billion in capital investments to help sustain the FAA’s infrastructure, which includes $529 million for air traffic control (ATC) tower construction and improvements. Another $68.5 million would make sure that telecommunication operations continue without interruption as major U.S. telecommunications carriers discontinue Time Division Multiplexing (TDM)-based services.

FAA would receive $120 million for research, engineering and development, $7.5 million of which would go to study the safety implications of new UAS operational concepts and technologies; $6 million for continued work on improvements for the safe integration of commercial space into the airspace system; and nearly $3 million to help prevent future cybersecurity intrusions.

In addition, $3.35 billion was requested for grants-in-aid to airports under the Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The White House budget plan states that grant funding will support FAA’s focus on safety-related development projects, including projects to help prevent injuries, fatalities and damage when aircraft skid off a runway and projects to reduce the risk of aircraft entering a runway incorrectly.

