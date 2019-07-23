The US Senate voted along party lines July 23 to end debate on the nomination of Steve Dickson to serve as FAA administrator, clearing the way for the former Delta Air Lines executive’s likely confirmation. Dickson’s path had been complicated by revelations of a whistleblower complaint alleging retaliation against a Delta first officer that surfaced following the Commerce Committee’s May 15 hearing on his nomination. Dickson was not named as a defendant in the ...