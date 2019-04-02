Federal lawmakers in the US are examining training standards of FAA Aviation Safety Inspectors (ASI) who may have participated in the development of Boeing’s 737 MAX 8, adding to the overlapping list of federal and congressional probes into the jetliner’s development and certification.

Sen. Roger Wicker, chair of the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said he was initiating the investigation after receiving information from multiple whistleblowers alleging “insufficient training and improper certification” of the ASIs.

In an April 2 letter to FAA acting administrator Dan Elwell, Wicker wrote that whistleblowers have alleged “numerous FAA employees, including those involved in the Aircraft Evaluation Group (AEG) for the Boeing 737 MAX, had not yet received proper training and valid certifications.”

Wicker said some of these FAA employees were possibly involved as participants on the Flight Standardization Board (FSB), which was formed by the AEG to evaluate the 737 MAX 8 and to determine requirements for pilot type ratings, minimum training recommendations and flight crew member competency.

“Specifically, the committee is concerned that such potential lack of training and certification of FAA ASI, and participation of those ASI on the FSB, may have led to an improper evaluation of the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS). If true, this raises the question of whether a specific reference to the MCAS system should have been included in the FSB report,” Wicker said, adding the FAA “may have been notified about these deficiencies as early as August 2018.”

In his letter to Elwell, Wicker asked the acting administrator whether FAA had been alerted to allegations of deficient training and certification of ASIs, and if so, told the agency to provide a detailed accounting of the dates involved when the FAA was made aware of the allegations, as well as any actions taken as a result. He also asked whether the agency initiated an internal investigation into the matter, and if so, to supply the committee with a complete, un-redacted report along with its formal response by April 16.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com