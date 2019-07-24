The US Senate voted along party lines on July 24 to confirm Steve Dickson as FAA administrator, providing the agency with a permanent leader for the first time since January 2018. “Steve Dickson is uniquely qualified to serve as administrator of the FAA,” Airlines for America (A4A) president and CEO Nicholas Calio in a statement. “He has the vision, knowledge and experience to lead the FAA at this crucial time for the agency and for commercial ...