The US House Appropriations Committee has approved legislation granting $17.7 billion to FAA in FY2020, advancing the bill to the full chamber where it is scheduled to be taken up later in June.

The measure was approved mostly along party lines in a 29-21 vote, with many Republicans seeking reductions in spending elsewhere in the overall appropriations bill. The $17.7 billion earmarked for FAA is roughly $267 million more than the enacted 2019 level and $614 million more than the administration’s request.

The committee indicated in report language attached to the bill that it boosted funding for aviation safety in part in anticipation of the findings of multiple, ongoing reviews of FAA’s aircraft certification process, saying it expects the probes to “result in the need for greater technical competency at the FAA and deep, substantive responses to the recommendations from these reviews.”

Of the $10.7 billion proposed for FAA’s operations budget, the vast majority—$9.83 billion—comes from the Airports and Airways Trust Fund. The operations budget is mostly flat from 2019, although spending on aviation safety rose to $1.6 billion from $1.3 billion.

“Incorporating a ‘safety first’ approach into the FAA and its operations is essential and takes precedence over the commercial success of any technology, manufacturer, carrier or airport,” the report says.

The budget would send $3 billion to FAA for its facilities and equipment budget, as well as $191 million for research, engineering and development, both unchanged from 2019 levels.

It would also leave Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding flat at $3.35 billion, while providing $500 million in supplemental AIP funds that will be made available to airports of all sizes, unchanged from 2019 but less than the $1 billion in supplemental AIP funding enacted in 2018.

The legislation does not make any change to the passenger facility charge (PFC) cap of $4.50 per flight segment, which has remained unchanged since 2000. Airport operators have complained for years that keeping the PFC cap flat without making adjustments for inflation has constrained their ability to finance new infrastructure construction and renovation projects.

“We appreciate Congressional efforts to increase supplemental funding for the Airport Improvement Program, but American airports need Congress to modernize the passenger facility charge in order to make more meaningful and lasting infrastructure investments,” said Scott Elmore, VP-marketing & communications at Airports Council International-North America.

Ben Goldstein, ben.goldstein@aviationweek.com