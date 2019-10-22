A bipartisan effort to keep the FAA funded during future US federal government shutdowns has more than 260 co-sponsors in the House, according to the senior counsel of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I).

The Aviation Funding Stability Act, introduced by T&I chairman Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon) in February, would draw from the Airport and Airway Trust Fund (AATF) to fund FAA programs and personnel during any future lapse of funding.

“It’s bipartisan, and we add more [supporters] every week,” T&I committee senior counsel Michael Tien said during a moderated panel at the Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA) annual conference Oct. 21 in Washington DC.

“Chairman DeFazio hasn’t forgotten. It’s still a priority for him to get it across the finish line during this Congress. It’s already passed out of Committee. We’re just trying to build as much strong, bipartisan support as possible in the House, which we think is going to really help our chances in the Senate, and ultimately get a bill across the president’s desk,” Tien added.

The bill’s senate companion, introduced by Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) in March, currently has 11 supporters in the upper chamber, Moran’s legislative assistant Lauren Orndorff said during the panel.

“I was at the Aero Club [of Washington] when DeFazio introduced the bill, and from there it sparked an internal conversation within our office, and it turned out to be something that we felt passionate about supporting,” Orndorff said. “Not only is it great to have bills in both chambers, but it’s bipartisan—Democrat-led in the House and Republican-led in the Senate. So, we think our chances of getting it through are very good.”

Orndorff said the senators are “working really hard to avoid” another shutdown when funding expires Nov. 21, adding that the Senate plans to take up its transportation funding bill as part of a minibus spending package as early as this week.

“The appropriations bill passed out of the full committee and it was bipartisan by unanimous vote, so we should be voting on that soon,” Orndorff said. “We will enter a motion to proceed [Oct. 22], and hopefully hold a full vote later this week or next ... Our deadline is one month away, and the House has passed theirs, so we just need to pass our bill and then onto conference committee.”

National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) government affairs director Jose Ceballos, the panel’s moderator, weighed in on the likelihood of US President Donald Trump signing the shutdown-funding bill into law were it to land on his desk.

“I think on policy, he signs the bill. I honestly do,” Ceballos said. “And I think the advisors would be like, ‘Let’s get this done.’ Because from their perspective, they weren’t happy that aviation stopped the shutdown. They understand how important this sector is for commerce and GDP ... I think they would be willing to do it, but it depends on what else is going on.”

