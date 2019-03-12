The Trump Administration is seeking to send $51.7 billion to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in FY2020, a 5% increase over the previous year’s enacted level, according to estimates released by the Office of Management and Budget on March 11.

That total would include $7.8 billion to fund the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), roughly $400 million more than the agency received in FY2019. However, it is unclear if this boost reflects a proposal to increase the aviation security fee, which the administration has previously considered, or whether the figure represents additional appropriated funding for the agency.

That funding would support the deployment of 320 new computed tomography (CT) units to some of the country’s most at-risk airports, as well as other technologies like facial recognition to increase airport security. The budget and attached report indicate that certain airport priorities like the law enforcement officer reimbursement program, as well as the federal mandate that TSA staff airport exit lanes, could be targeted for spending cuts.

Customs and Border Protection (CPB) would receive $18.2 billion for the fiscal year, an increase of $3.2 billion from FY 2019 levels. Included in that total is $5 billion in funding for a wall along the US-Mexico border, as well as $28 million for new CPB officers, agricultural specialist and support staff to screen people and goods entering the country.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com