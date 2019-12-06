Spirit Airlines is suing the US Department of Transportation (DOT), alleging the department violated federal law by withholding peak-hour slots at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) formerly belonging to Southwest Airlines. Dallas-based Southwest announced July 25 its plans to cease operations at EWR by Nov. 3. The FAA has since received requests from multiple carriers, including Florida-based ultra-LCC Spirit, seeking approval for new operations to replace those previously ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Spirit sues US DOT over Southwest's vacant Newark slots" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.