Ryanair Boeing 737-800
Ryanair said UK nationals would not be allowed to buy Ryanair shares in the event of a no-deal or “hard” Brexit as part of updated guidelines for ensuring the Irish LCC remains majority European Union (EU)-owned. The UK is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, but with less than three weeks to go the terms of its departure remain unclear. Although a European proposal to ensure basic air connectivity should keep flights between EU and UK airports operating, the ...
