US House Transportation Committee chairman Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon) introduces the Fair and Open Skies Act on the lawn of the US Capitol. Standing beside DeFazio are House aviation subcommittee chairman Rick Larsen (D-Washington) and Association of Flight Attendants-CWA president Sara Nelson.
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers assembled on the lawn of the US Capitol July 10 alongside union officials representing pilots, flight attendants and technicians to announce legislation that would renew stalled efforts to target “flag of convenience” carriers. The Fair and Open Skies Act, if passed into law, would require the Department of Transportation (DOT) to ensure that all new foreign air carrier permits issued to European airlines are consistent with the labor ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"New US House bill targets ‘flag of convenience’ carriers" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.