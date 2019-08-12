Steve Dickson pledged in his first remarks as FAA administrator not to allow the Boeing 737 MAX to re-enter commercial service until he is “completely assured that it is safe to do so.” “FAA is following no timeline in returning the aircraft to service. Rather, we are going where the facts lead us and diligently ensuring that all technology and training is present and correct before the plane returns to passenger service,” Dickson said. His remarks came during an ...