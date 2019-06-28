Malaysia’s High Court has denied an AirAsia Group challenge against the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) for failing to mediate the ongoing dispute between the LCC group and the Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB).

According to Malaysia’s The Edge business news, the High Court dismissed the application for a judicial review by AirAsia in a closed court June 24, with no order as to costs.

The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) said MAVCOM had not decided on the MAHB-AirAsia dispute, but rather deferred the decision. “This does not amount to a decision that renders AirAsia adversely affected or aggrieved and therefore entitled the budget airline to make the judicial review application,” AGC senior federal counsel Shamsul Bolhassan said.

The dispute between AirAsia and MAHB began in December 2018 when MAHB sued AirAsia and AirAsia X, seeking MYR36.1 million ($8.7 million) in unpaid passenger service charges at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2. AirAsia later counter sued MAHB for damages incurred by the airline because of operational disruptions.

AirAsia claimed that under Section 74 and 75 of MAVCOM Act 2015, MAVCOM had the statutory obligation to decide on a dispute between aviation service providers if mediation failed after a specified timeframe, something the commission allegedly failed to do.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com