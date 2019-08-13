Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) was forced to suspend departure flights for the second successive day after pro-democracy protesters continued to disrupt operations Aug. 13. The sit-in was a response after a protester was hit in the eye by sandbag rounds shot by police as demonstrations continue to be held at the airport. Security barricades placed in the landside of the airport failed to prevent protesters from going forward and occupying the area directly in front of the secure ...