The German government is nearing a decision on key measures tackling climate change that include a massive increase in the country’s aviation tax for short-haul flights. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Party (CDU) proposes a doubling of the ticket tax from the current €7.38 ($8.17) for all short-haul services, according to a party document seen by ATW. If the proposal goes through in the coalition government and is passed by parliament, all German domestic ...