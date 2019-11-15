US lawmakers are targeting a 290-vote supermajority before bringing a bill to the House floor that would fund the FAA during future US government shutdowns, House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation chairman Rick Larsen (D-Washington) said. The Aviation Funding Stability Act, introduced by Larsen and Transportation Committee chairman Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon), would draw from the Airport and Airway Trust Fund to fund FAA programs and personnel during any future lapse ...