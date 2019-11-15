Adina-Ioana Valean
The European Parliament (EP) has greenlighted Romanian parliamentarian Adina-Ioana Valean, to succeed Violeta Bulc as Transport Commissioner. Valean will take office Dec. 1, as part of European Commission (EC) president-elect Ursula von der Leyen’s administration. Valean insists air transport will have to fit into Leyen’s “European Green Deal.” The plan aims to make the EU carbon-neutral by 2050, which involves a 50%-55% reduction of greenhouse gas ...
