China Southern Airlines is joining the trend toward provincial and local government investment in Chinese commercial air transportation, accepting capital from authorities in and around its home base, Guangzhou.

The CNY30 billion ($4.4 billion) to be invested will support widebody aircraft capacity and the continued development of international services, the carrier said July 20, adding it will also be used to promote local and national policies.

The funds will come equally from three state companies—one each under the Guangdong provincial and Guangzhou and Shenzhen municipal governments. The capital is being provided at group level—injected into China Southern Air Holding Co., which is controlled by the central government and is the majority owner of the listed operating company, China Southern Airlines Co.

In recent years, Chinese local governments have often provided capital to airlines in return for the companies providing air services that promote local growth. The recipients have tended to be newly formed independent airlines or subsidiaries of the three central-government carriers—China Southern, Air China and China Eastern Airlines—or the HNA Group. Public ownership in the central-government carriers themselves has been limited to the central government.

The investment in China Southern may therefore presage similar contributions to Air China and China Eastern from the governments of their home bases—Beijing and Shanghai, respectively.

Announcing the investment, China Southern said the money would be used mainly in air transportation operations and to support such policies as the central government’s Belt and Road Initiative (promoting involvement in foreign economies) and the development of the Pearl River Delta metropolitan region, which encompasses Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Zhuhai and other cities.

Further, China Southern will use the funds to support development of civil air transportation at Guangzhou and Shenzhen and intra-provincial air links for smaller cities in Guangdong.

Multi-city economic regions are also being developed around Beijing, home of Air China, and Shanghai, where China Eastern is based.

Although China Southern said its new funds would be used in relation to introduction of widebody aircraft, it gave no specifics.

Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines owns 2.68% of China Southern Airlines Co.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com

Research by Ryan Wang