The Chinese government is suspending a program that allowed individual tourists to visit Taiwan, restricting travel to the island to groups organized by travel agencies.

The number of Chinese travelers to Taiwan peaked at 4.18 million in 2015, falling to 2.7 million last year. The volume had been only a few hundred thousand a year before 2008, when direct air links between China and Taiwan were opened.

The process of liberalization eventually extended to allowing residents of 47 mainland cities make their own travel arrangements to Taiwan, rather than traveling in organized groups. That option will be suspended beginning Aug. 1, the tourism ministry in Beijing said July 31.

Airlines with the greatest traffic across the Taiwan Strait are China Airlines and EVA Air, both Taiwanese, followed by China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Air China, according to Chinese aviation analysis company Cadas.

The policy change follows a pattern in which China restricts tourism to put pressure on foreign countries—or, in this case, what it sees as a renegade province.

The policy shift comes as Taiwan prepares for a presidential election in January. President Tsai Ing-wen’s Democratic Progressive Party opposes closer relations with China, which are advocated by the Nationalist Party and its candidate, Han Kuo-yu.

