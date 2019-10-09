With Britain once again on the abyss of a “no-deal” Brexit, the government has started issuing guidance to the aerospace industry to get ready. Despite no-deal being described as a nightmare scenario for aerospace and British industry in general and colossally damaging to the British economy, the government appears to be charging toward exiting the European Union (EU) on Oct. 31 without an agreement. Proposals to attempt to resolve the issues created by the land border between ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Britain issues sketchy guidance to prepare for no-deal Brexit " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.