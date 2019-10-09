With Britain once again on the abyss of a “no-deal” Brexit, the government has started issuing guidance to the aerospace industry to get ready. Despite no-deal being described as a nightmare scenario for aerospace and British industry in general and colossally damaging to the British economy, the government appears to be charging toward exiting the European Union (EU) on Oct. 31 without an agreement. Proposals to attempt to resolve the issues created by the land border between ...