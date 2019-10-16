SWISS A220
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) canceled around 100 flights Oct. 15 and 16 after the carrier decided to return its entire fleet of 28 Airbus A220s to home base for engine inspections following a third engine-related diversion on Oct. 15. Approximately 10,000 passengers were affected. The aircraft will not return to regular flight operations until they have been properly inspected, SWISS said in a statement. The Lufthansa Group subsidiary confirmed to ATW ...
