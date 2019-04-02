Singapore Airlines (SIA) has grounded two of its nine Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners because of premature blade deterioration found on the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines.

“As safety is our top priority, the SIA Group, in consultation with Rolls-Royce, proactively identified other Trent 1000 TEN engines in the group’s 787 fleet to undergo precautionary inspections. All of these engine inspections on SIA’s 787-10 fleet have now been completed, and a remaining check will be completed on a Scoot 787-9 by 3 April. Pending engine replacements, two SIA 787-10 aircraft have been removed from service,” SIA said in a press statement.

SIA’s 787-10 are used on regional to medium-haul routes, including Bali, Osaka, Tokyo-Narita, Fukuoka and Taipei. Some of the affected flights are being replaced by the Airbus A330-300 and the smaller capacity Boeing 777-200.

“SIA is working closely with Rolls-Royce and the relevant authorities for any additional follow-up actions and precautionary measures that may be required going forward,” the statement added.

However, SIA observer site, Mainly Miles, noted in its website that the first six 787-10 were still on the ground as of April 2, and seven 787-10 routes were affected and replaced with the A330 and 777-200. The website also pointed out that on March 30 a 787-10 flight to Nagoya returned to Singapore empty and a 777-200 was dispatched to retrieve the passengers, resulting in a 10-hr. delay.

Singapore Airline is the launch customer for the 787-10 and received the first aircraft in March 2018.

