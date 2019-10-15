Rolls-Royce has selected a Boeing 747-400 formerly operated by Australian carrier Qantas Airways for conversion to a flying testbed as part of preparations for developing its UltraFan and other next-generation commercial and business jet engines. The aircraft, which made its final commercial flight from Sydney to Los Angeles Oct. 13, was ferried Oct. 15 to Moses Lake, Washington, where it is expected to be modified by Seattle-based engineering, testing and certification ...
