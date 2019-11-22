Rolls-Royce Trent 1000
Operators of the latest Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 variant, as well as the Trent 7000, face new inspections following word from the manufacturer of cracked air seals on out-of-service engines. The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) mandated checks of intermediate pressure compressor (IPC) front air seals in a Nov. 20 airworthiness directive that skipped the public-comment period. Inspection deadlines vary based on the engine’s service life, with engines having at least 1,000 fight ...
