Rolls-Royce has completed another key sub-assembly test for its future UltraFan engine family and, halfway through a year of critical demonstrations, said so far there are no show-stoppers to assembling the first complete engine in 2020. The recent successful run of a four-stage intermediate pressure turbine rig test at Rolls-owned Spanish company ITP indicates the pieces of the UltraFan jigsaw puzzle are coming together, Rolls-Royce civil future programs chief engineer Phil Curnock ...