Rolls-Royce is investigating faster ways of replicating in-service conditions on the test bench for the next-generation UltraFan, in the wake of endurance problems with the manufacturer’s Trent 1000 engines. Deeper engineering evaluations and advances in computing will allow for more detailed and accurate simulations of real-world conditions, the company’s chief customer officer-civil aerospace Dominic Horwood said May 30. Speaking at a pre-Paris Air Show briefing for ...