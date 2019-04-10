Rolls-Royce has agreed to a new inspection regime for its Trent 1000 TEN engines powering the Boeing 787. The earlier inspections have been prompted by the discovery of deterioration in the high pressure turbine (HPT) blade in what Rolls-Royce calls a “small population” of the TEN engines and follows Singapore Airlines’ decision to ground two of its 787-10s for inspections on the HPT blades. The TEN version of the Trent 1000 had until now, had not been impacted by the ...