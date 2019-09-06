Norwegian's damaged Trent engine
Rolls-Royce is fast-tracking the removal of certain older Trent 1000 intermediate pressure turbine (IPT) blades and modifying its blade-life calculation methods in the aftermath of a Norwegian Boeing 787 engine failure near Rome linked to blades that cracked before established life limits. The Aug. 10 incident occurred just after Norwegian 787-8 LN-LND departed Rome–Fiumicino International Airport (FCO) for Los Angeles. The left-side engine failure sent blade ...
