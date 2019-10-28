Regulators have mandated temporary operational limitations for Airbus A220 operators in the wake of three Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engine failures in the last three months. The restrictions, issued by Transport Canada (TC) in an Oct. 25 emergency airworthiness directive (AD), limit engine N1 settings to 94% while operating above 29,000 ft. (FL290). EASA adopted the directive and others are expected to follow. “Several occurrences of engine inflight shutdowns [IFSDs] were ...