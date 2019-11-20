The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is calling for Boeing to redesign engine fan cowls on 737 NG-series airliners after finding that a fragmented fan blade compromised the structure on Southwest Airlines flight 1380 in 2018, leading to the first fatality on a US passenger airline in nearly a decade. In a probable cause finding released Nov. 19, the safety board traced the origin of the accident on April 17, 2018 to a “low-cycle” fatigue crack in one of the fan ...