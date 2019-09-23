The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is looking into the second PW1500G engine failure involving a low-pressure compressor stage 1 rotor in two months—both involving Swiss International Air Lines A220-300s operating the same route.

The second incident took place Sept. 16, an NTSB update said. The aircraft, HB-JCA delivered in May 2017, was climbing out of Geneva International Airport en route to London Heathrow when the left-side PW1524G engine failed. The failure occurred “just prior to reaching cruise altitude FL350,” NTSB said. “The flight crew initiated quick reference handbook procedures, declared an emergency, and returned to Geneva Airport” and “made an uneventful landing.”

Investigators found "a hole in the low-pressure compressor case and a separated low pressure compressor stage 1 rotor,” NTSB said.

The incident comes as NTSB continues to probe a July 25 failure under similar circumstances. In that incident, the Swiss A220-300 registered HB-JCM and delivered in June 2018 had its left PW1524G fail while climbing out of. Geneva through FL320. The crew diverted to Paris Charles de Gaulle International and landed without incident. “Postflight examination of the engine revealed that the low-pressure compressor stage 1 rotor was missing,” NTSB said.

France’s air accident investigation agency BEA and the Swiss Transportation Safety Board designated the US agency to lead the investigations.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com