Boeing 777-9
A problem detected during a factory test of GE Aviation’s GE9X turbofan engine could further delay the first flight of the Boeing 777X. Revealing the engine issue June 5 at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference in New York, Boeing CFO Greg Smith said the “long pole in the tent right now is the GE engine. … There’s some challenges they are working through there on testing.” The initial 777-9 was originally scheduled to start its flight test ...
